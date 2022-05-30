Astral Q4 PAT falls 19% YoY to Rs 141 cr

Astral reported a 19% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 141.10 crore despite of a 23.3% rise in net sales to Rs 1,390.60 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Profit before tax slumped 15.5% to Rs 193.30 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 228.80 crore recorded in Q4 FY21. Consolidated EBITDA fell 10.76% to Rs 2,313 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 2,592 crore posted in Q4 FY21. EBITDA margin declined to 16.63% in Q4 FY22 from 23% posted in the same quarter last year.

On full year basis, the company reported 20.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 490.4 crore on a 38.3% increase in net sales to Rs 4394 crore in the financial year ended 31 March 2022 over the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

The company said it is planning to launch faucets and sanitaryware range of products on 10 June 2022. The management estimates that newly launched products and segments like tanks, drain-pro, ball-valve, sanitaryware and faucets and paint business will be able to generate revenue of Rs 1,500 crore over next 5 years.

The company's cash and bank balances as of 31 March 2022 stood at Rs 641.7 crore.

Meanwhile, the company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.75 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

Astral is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of pipes, fittings and adhesive solutions.

Shares of Astral were trading 1.04% higher at Rs 1,708.45 on the BSE.

