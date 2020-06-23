PG Electroplast reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.91 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
PG Electroplast reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.61 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Waterbase reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.50 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Cochin Minerals & Rutile reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter
NRB Industrial Bearings reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.85 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Music Broadcast reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.91 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 7.26% to Rs 182.25 croreNet loss of PG Electroplast reported to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 6.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.26% to Rs 182.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 169.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 73.74% to Rs 2.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 25.78% to Rs 639.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 508.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales182.25169.92 7 639.42508.35 26 OPM %7.167.23 -6.246.04 - PBDT9.7310.20 -5 27.6223.53 17 PBT4.806.56 -27 11.3110.17 11 NP-2.916.34 PL 2.619.94 -74
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU