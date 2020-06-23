JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.82 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 18.30% to Rs 41.25 croreNet Loss of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reported to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.30% to Rs 41.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.09% to Rs 139.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 124.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales41.2534.87 18 139.11124.11 12 OPM %3.76-9.52 -1.20-0.47 - PBDT9.120.08 11300 13.565.04 169 PBT6.83-1.55 LP 4.80-2.05 LP NP-1.82-0.13 -1300 -1.98-0.68 -191
