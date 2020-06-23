Compuage Infocom consolidated net profit rises 76.52% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.40% to Rs 1043.41 crore

Net profit of Compuage Infocom rose 76.52% to Rs 10.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.40% to Rs 1043.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1294.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.46% to Rs 30.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.25% to Rs 4232.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4514.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

