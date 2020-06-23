Compuage Infocom consolidated net profit rises 76.52% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Astec Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 145.13% in the March 2020 quarter
Balaji Amines consolidated net profit rises 16.52% in the March 2020 quarter
Polycab India consolidated net profit rises 52.40% in the March 2020 quarter
United Spirits consolidated net profit declines 52.52% in the March 2020 quarter
Symphony consolidated net profit rises 900.00% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 19.40% to Rs 1043.41 croreNet profit of Compuage Infocom rose 76.52% to Rs 10.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.40% to Rs 1043.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1294.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.46% to Rs 30.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.25% to Rs 4232.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4514.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1043.411294.51 -19 4232.514514.83 -6 OPM %2.621.41 -2.091.71 - PBDT14.168.92 59 44.1439.30 12 PBT13.218.97 47 39.9535.15 14 NP10.455.92 77 30.5122.69 34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU