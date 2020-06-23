Bhagyanagar Properties consolidated net profit declines 21.99% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bhagyanagar Properties consolidated net profit declines 42.44% in the December 2019 quarter
Godrej Properties consolidated net profit declines 35.48% in the March 2020 quarter
Usha Martin consolidated net profit declines 99.19% in the March 2020 quarter
Bhagyanagar India consolidated net profit declines 53.75% in the December 2019 quarter
Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit declines 15.99% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 10.99% to Rs 3.40 croreNet profit of Bhagyanagar Properties declined 21.99% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.99% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 47.32% to Rs 9.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 57.95% to Rs 14.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.403.82 -11 14.319.06 58 OPM %57.6567.54 -71.0070.75 - PBDT1.692.69 -37 10.566.73 57 PBT1.642.67 -39 10.386.69 55 NP2.593.32 -22 9.626.53 47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU