Bhagyanagar Properties consolidated net profit declines 21.99% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.99% to Rs 3.40 crore

Net profit of Bhagyanagar Properties declined 21.99% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.99% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.32% to Rs 9.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 57.95% to Rs 14.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

3.403.8214.319.0657.6567.5471.0070.751.692.6910.566.731.642.6710.386.692.593.329.626.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)