Bhagyanagar Properties consolidated net profit declines 21.99% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.99% to Rs 3.40 crore

Net profit of Bhagyanagar Properties declined 21.99% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.99% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.32% to Rs 9.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 57.95% to Rs 14.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.403.82 -11 14.319.06 58 OPM %57.6567.54 -71.0070.75 - PBDT1.692.69 -37 10.566.73 57 PBT1.642.67 -39 10.386.69 55 NP2.593.32 -22 9.626.53 47

