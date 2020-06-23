Surana Telecom and Power consolidated net profit declines 57.50% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.12% to Rs 8.03 crore

Net profit of Surana Telecom and Power declined 57.50% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.12% to Rs 8.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.41% to Rs 7.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.48% to Rs 28.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

8.038.0428.7334.4046.4577.8661.3668.953.435.0820.8219.700.320.957.996.800.511.207.075.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)