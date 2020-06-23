Surana Telecom and Power consolidated net profit declines 57.50% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Surana Telecom and Power consolidated net profit declines 40.96% in the December 2019 quarter
Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit declines 57.01% in the March 2020 quarter
Sasken Technologies consolidated net profit declines 65.57% in the March 2020 quarter
Geecee Ventures consolidated net profit declines 54.57% in the March 2020 quarter
Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit declines 57.42% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 0.12% to Rs 8.03 croreNet profit of Surana Telecom and Power declined 57.50% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.12% to Rs 8.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.41% to Rs 7.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.48% to Rs 28.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales8.038.04 0 28.7334.40 -16 OPM %46.4577.86 -61.3668.95 - PBDT3.435.08 -32 20.8219.70 6 PBT0.320.95 -66 7.996.80 18 NP0.511.20 -58 7.075.26 34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU