Phillips Carbon Black Q2 FY22 PAT doubles to Rs 122 cr

On a consolidated basis, Phillips Carbon Black's net profit jumped 110.17% to Rs 122.09 crore on a 60.81% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 1,067.60 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

On a consolidated basis, profit before tax soared 109.09% to Rs 152.66 crore in Q2 September 2021 as against Rs 73.01 crore in Q3 September 2020.

The board of the company re-appointed Kaushik Roy as the Managing Director (MD) of the company, for a period of three years effective from 5 February 2022.

Shares of Phillips Carbon Black rose 0.47% to Rs 234.50 on BSE. Phillips Carbon Black is the largest carbon black producer in India by capacity.

