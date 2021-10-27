Volumes spurt at Asahi India Glass Ltd counter

Asahi India Glass Ltd registered volume of 16.96 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 97692 shares

Triveni Turbine Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd, Sequent Scientific Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 October 2021.

Asahi India Glass Ltd registered volume of 16.96 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 97692 shares. The stock rose 8.53% to Rs.382.80. Volumes stood at 38532 shares in the last session.

Triveni Turbine Ltd witnessed volume of 99.15 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.85 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.65% to Rs.177.65. Volumes stood at 4.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd registered volume of 8.85 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 92744 shares. The stock rose 10.55% to Rs.2,003.00. Volumes stood at 74649 shares in the last session.

Tanla Platforms Ltd registered volume of 14.26 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.14 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.86% to Rs.1,193.95. Volumes stood at 71032 shares in the last session.

Sequent Scientific Ltd recorded volume of 62.16 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.42 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.79% to Rs.202.00. Volumes stood at 11.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)