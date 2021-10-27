Greenpanel Ind hits the roof after robust Q2 outcome

-
ALSO READ
Greenpanel Ind jumps after Q4 PAT soars to Rs 56 cr
Greenpanel Industries consolidated net profit rises 647.81% in the March 2021 quarter
Greenpanel Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 28.57 crore in the June 2021 quarter
Greenpanel Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 29.74 crore in the June 2021 quarter
Angel Broking hits the roof after board OKs setting up AMC
-
Greenpanel Industries hit an upper circuit limit of 5% at Rs 350.15 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 264.60% to Rs 67.05 crore on 87.76% increase in net sales to Rs 422.22 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) surged 474.74% to Rs 94.20 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020. EBITDA jumped 148.31% YoY to Rs 115.29 crore in Q2 September 2021.
During the quarter, the company's cost of raw material jumped 87.04% year-on-year to Rs 167.01 crore.
Net cash from operating activities stood at Rs 164.99 crore as on 30 September 2021 compared with Rs 154.64 crore as on 31 March 2021.
Shobhan Mittal, managing director and CEO, Greenpanel Industries, said: "MDF (medium density fibreboard) volumes grew 66.9% year-on-year; operating margins improved 860 basis points to 31.4%."
"Plywood volumes grew 22.4% although operating margins fell 275 basis points to 13.6% due to increased raw material costs."
"Consolidated operating margins increased 697 basis points to 28.2% due to our superior product mix, cost optimization and operational leverage."
"Net debt reduced Rs 129 crore during Q2 to Rs 229 crore as on 30th September 2021. We prepaid four German Bank loan instalments amounting to Euro 8.91 Mn (INR 78 crores) in October 2021; we are targeting to be net debt-free for our existing business in FY 2023."
"We are optimistic of sustainable growth in the coming quarters," he added.
Greenpanel is India's largest manufacturer of wood panels. Its manufacturing plants in Uttarakhand and Andhra Pradesh make top-quality medium density fibreboard (MDF), plywood, veneers, flooring and doors.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU