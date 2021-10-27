Narayani Steels Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd, Oriental Trimex Ltd, Oriental Aromatics Ltd and Orbit Exports Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 October 2021.

Narayani Steels Ltd lost 9.86% to Rs 25.15 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 29488 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd crashed 6.08% to Rs 7.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12388 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6991 shares in the past one month.

Oriental Trimex Ltd tumbled 5.93% to Rs 9.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26626 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19024 shares in the past one month.

Oriental Aromatics Ltd pared 5.51% to Rs 784.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11713 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4492 shares in the past one month.

Orbit Exports Ltd shed 5.16% to Rs 79. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1998 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11094 shares in the past one month.

