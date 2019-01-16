JUST IN
Phillips Carbon Black standalone net profit rises 91.87% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 53.80% to Rs 945.89 crore

Net profit of Phillips Carbon Black rose 91.87% to Rs 108.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 56.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 53.80% to Rs 945.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 615.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales945.89615.01 54 OPM %18.9015.76 -PBDT171.9793.70 84 PBT156.3378.48 99 NP108.5856.59 92

