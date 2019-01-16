Futuristic Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 18900.00% to Rs 3.80 croreNet profit of Futuristic Solutions reported to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 18900.00% to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.800.02 18900 OPM %32.63-1050.00 -PBDT1.17-0.26 LP PBT1.15-0.29 LP NP1.01-0.30 LP
