ICICI Securities consolidated net profit declines 34.28% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 18.04% to Rs 404.75 croreNet profit of ICICI Securities declined 34.28% to Rs 101.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 153.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 18.04% to Rs 404.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 493.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales404.75493.85 -18 OPM %42.1150.89 -PBDT161.94238.30 -32 PBT158.07234.35 -33 NP101.17153.94 -34
