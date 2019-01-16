JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Suven Life Sciences secures product patents from Australia and Singapore
Business Standard

Tata Metaliks standalone net profit declines 1.78% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 11.53% to Rs 546.37 crore

Net profit of Tata Metaliks declined 1.78% to Rs 39.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 40.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 11.53% to Rs 546.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 489.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales546.37489.90 12 OPM %13.6214.77 -PBDT64.5562.39 3 PBT50.9150.12 2 NP39.6340.35 -2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 12:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements