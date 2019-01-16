Tata Metaliks standalone net profit declines 1.78% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.53% to Rs 546.37 croreNet profit of Tata Metaliks declined 1.78% to Rs 39.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 40.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 11.53% to Rs 546.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 489.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales546.37489.90 12 OPM %13.6214.77 -PBDT64.5562.39 3 PBT50.9150.12 2 NP39.6340.35 -2
