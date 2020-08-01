Phoenix International standalone net profit declines 14.10% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.62% to Rs 10.59 croreNet profit of Phoenix International declined 14.10% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.62% to Rs 10.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.62% to Rs 3.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.11% to Rs 42.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.5910.22 4 42.9842.51 1 OPM %30.5032.39 -34.0933.69 - PBDT2.012.50 -20 8.107.22 12 PBT1.111.65 -33 4.563.69 24 NP1.341.56 -14 3.233.25 -1
