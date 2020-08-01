Phoenix International standalone net profit declines 14.10% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3.62% to Rs 10.59 crore

Net profit of Phoenix International declined 14.10% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.62% to Rs 10.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.62% to Rs 3.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.11% to Rs 42.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

10.5910.2242.9842.5130.5032.3934.0933.692.012.508.107.221.111.654.563.691.341.563.233.25

