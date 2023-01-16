JUST IN
Phoenix Mills allots 300 equity shares under ESOP

Phoenix Mills has allotted 300 equity shares under ESOP on 16 January 2023.

Consequent upon allotment of the above shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 35,71,68,312 consisting of 17,85,84,156 equity shares of Rs 2/- each to Rs 35,71,68,912 consisting of 17,85,84,456 equity shares of Rs 2/- each.

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 19:24 IST

