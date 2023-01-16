Phoenix Mills allots 300 equity shares under ESOP

Phoenix Mills has allotted 300 equity shares under ESOP on 16 January 2023.

Consequent upon allotment of the above shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 35,71,68,312 consisting of 17,85,84,156 equity shares of Rs 2/- each to Rs 35,71,68,912 consisting of 17,85,84,456 equity shares of Rs 2/- each.

