India Pesticides launches an herbicide product for export market

India Pesticides has successfully commissioned Herbicide Technical at the company's Sandila Plant and is exclusively for export markets.

The company has lunched one more selective systemic herbicide for controlling grass and certain broad-leaves weeds in the pre- or early post-emergence stages.

This herbicide is primarily used in crops such as maize, soybeans, tomatoes, potatoes, sunflowers, wheat, and rice.

This is the 7th molecule launched by the company and is part of its earlier announced medium-term strategy of launching 8 new molecules.

