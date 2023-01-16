Kalpataru Power Transmission allots 1.35 cr equity shares under scheme of amalgamation

-
-
Kalpataru Power Transmission announced that in reference to the scheme of amalgamation of JMC Projects (India) with the company, the company has approved the allotment of 1,35,36,944 equity shares of Rs 2 each fully paid up in accordance with Clause 8 of the Scheme, to such shareholders of JMC Projects (India) whose names are recorded in its register of members and records of the concerned depository as on the record date, i.e. 11 January 2023.
