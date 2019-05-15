Volumes jump at Elgi Equipments Ltd counter

saw volume of 6.31 lakh shares by 14:18 IST on NSE, a 38.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16496 shares

Carborundum Universal Ltd, Zydus Wellness Ltd, Rallis India Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 May 2019.

saw volume of 6.31 lakh shares by 14:18 IST on NSE, a 38.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16496 shares. The stock dropped 2.49% to Rs.262.00. Volumes stood at 80928 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 4.34 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 60651 shares. The stock increased 3.78% to Rs.366.25. Volumes stood at 39291 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 32753 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4734 shares. The stock increased 0.85% to Rs.1,314.00. Volumes stood at 8786 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 11.77 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.04 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.38% to Rs.144.15. Volumes stood at 87174 shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 13164 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2439 shares. The stock rose 7.20% to Rs.7,339.95. Volumes stood at 3881 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)