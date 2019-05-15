N K Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd, Mangalam Seeds Ltd, Premier Polyfilm Ltd and Lumax Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 May 2019.
N K Industries Ltd crashed 13.99% to Rs 33.2 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2289 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1564 shares in the past one month.
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd lost 12.85% to Rs 4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 520 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2124 shares in the past one month.
Mangalam Seeds Ltd tumbled 11.11% to Rs 48. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 161 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 440 shares in the past one month.
Premier Polyfilm Ltd slipped 10.79% to Rs 23.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 107 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 340 shares in the past one month.
Lumax Industries Ltd corrected 10.74% to Rs 1455.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4009 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 141 shares in the past one month.
