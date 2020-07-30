JUST IN
Real Strips reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.58 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Phoenix Mills standalone net profit declines 97.84% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 64.55% to Rs 40.16 crore

Net profit of Phoenix Mills declined 97.84% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 35.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 64.55% to Rs 40.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 113.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales40.16113.28 -65 OPM %66.9161.85 -PBDT12.3556.46 -78 PBT0.8445.84 -98 NP0.7735.63 -98

Thu, July 30 2020. 08:33 IST

