Phoenix Mills standalone net profit declines 97.84% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 64.55% to Rs 40.16 crore

Net profit of Phoenix Mills declined 97.84% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 35.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 64.55% to Rs 40.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 113.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.40.16113.2866.9161.8512.3556.460.8445.840.7735.63

