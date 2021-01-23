Pil Italica Lifestyle standalone net profit rises 207.58% in the December 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 49.36% to Rs 18.73 croreNet profit of Pil Italica Lifestyle rose 207.58% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2020 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2019. Sales rose 49.36% to Rs 18.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2020 as against Rs 12.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2020Dec. 2019% Var.Sales18.7312.54 49 OPM %12.016.30 -PBDT2.140.75 185 PBT2.030.66 208 NP2.030.66 208
