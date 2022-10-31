JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Castrol India records PAT of Rs 187 crore in Q3 2022
Business Standard

Board of Inditrade Capital to consider rights issue

Capital Market 

On 03 November 2022

The Board of Inditrade Capital will meet on 03 November 2022 to consider a proposal to issue equity shares to the existing shareholders on a Rights basis, as may be permitted under applicable law/regulations and subject to such regulatory and statutory approvals, as may be required.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 19:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU