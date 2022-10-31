Board of Inditrade Capital to consider rights issue

On 03 November 2022

The Board of Inditrade Capital will meet on 03 November 2022 to consider a proposal to issue equity shares to the existing shareholders on a Rights basis, as may be permitted under applicable law/regulations and subject to such regulatory and statutory approvals, as may be required.

