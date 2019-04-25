Axis Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 1505.06 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Total Operating Income rise 25.71% to Rs 14798.03 croreNet profit of Axis Bank reported to Rs 1505.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2188.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 25.71% to Rs 14798.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11771.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 1596.39% to Rs 4676.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 275.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 20.11% to Rs 54985.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 45780.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income14798.0311771.19 26 54985.7745780.31 20 OPM %53.186.33 -49.3235.64 - PBDT2302.99-3507.33 LP 6974.09121.57 5637 PBT2302.99-3507.33 LP 6974.09121.57 5637 NP1505.06-2188.74 LP 4676.61275.68 1596
