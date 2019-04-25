Wendt India consolidated net profit declines 99.80% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.53% to Rs 36.36 croreNet profit of Wendt India declined 99.80% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.53% to Rs 36.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.44% to Rs 15.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.11% to Rs 161.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 144.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales36.3638.90 -7 161.78144.31 12 OPM %7.8122.67 -18.4118.10 - PBDT3.509.78 -64 32.2128.47 13 PBT0.997.07 -86 21.9318.04 22 NP0.014.90 -100 15.4213.13 17
