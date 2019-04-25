Wendt India consolidated net profit declines 99.80% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 6.53% to Rs 36.36 crore

Net profit of declined 99.80% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.53% to Rs 36.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.44% to Rs 15.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.11% to Rs 161.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 144.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

36.3638.90161.78144.317.8122.6718.4118.103.509.7832.2128.470.997.0721.9318.040.014.9015.4213.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)