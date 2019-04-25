Apcotex Industries standalone net profit rises 26.70% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.99% to Rs 151.74 crore

Net profit of rose 26.70% to Rs 15.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.99% to Rs 151.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 139.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.60% to Rs 46.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.91% to Rs 625.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 526.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

