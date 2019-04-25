Apcotex Industries standalone net profit rises 26.70% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Amrapali Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Finolex Industries standalone net profit rises 170.23% in the September 2018 quarter
Godrej Industries consolidated net profit rises 58.82% in the September 2018 quarter
Balkrishna Industries standalone net profit rises 9.52% in the September 2018 quarter
Adhunik Industries standalone net profit rises 293.33% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 8.99% to Rs 151.74 croreNet profit of Apcotex Industries rose 26.70% to Rs 15.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.99% to Rs 151.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 139.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.60% to Rs 46.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.91% to Rs 625.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 526.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales151.74139.22 9 625.67526.18 19 OPM %9.2016.55 -10.8012.12 - PBDT16.6620.91 -20 73.4669.35 6 PBT13.6318.04 -24 61.6757.21 8 NP15.2812.06 27 46.6038.64 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU