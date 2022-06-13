Compucom Software Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd, Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd, Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd and Ind-Swift Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 June 2022.

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd, Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd, Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd and Ind-Swift Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 June 2022.

Compucom Software Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 23.4 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21529 shares in the past one month.

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 7.92. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33222 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10108 shares in the past one month.

Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd soared 9.96% to Rs 18.11. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79986 shares in the past one month.

Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd gained 7.84% to Rs 187. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 93655 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8478 shares in the past one month.

Ind-Swift Ltd advanced 7.32% to Rs 11.29. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6193 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4790 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)