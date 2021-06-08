MOIL Ltd spurts 1.51%, gains for five straight sessions

MOIL Ltd is quoting at Rs 194.35, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.61% in last one year as compared to a 56.53% gain in NIFTY and a 159.58% gain in the Nifty Metal.

MOIL Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 194.35, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 15726.15. The Sensex is at 52252.51, down 0.15%. MOIL Ltd has added around 3.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which MOIL Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5315.5, down 1.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.3 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

