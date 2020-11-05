Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd up for five straight sessions

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 67.95, up 2.26% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 53.02% in last one year as compared to a 1.08% gain in NIFTY and a 7.43% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 67.95, up 2.26% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.57% on the day, quoting at 12095.3. The Sensex is at 41269.35, up 1.61%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has dropped around 2.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14628.5, up 2.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 102.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 195.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 68.2, up 2.56% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is down 53.02% in last one year as compared to a 1.08% gain in NIFTY and a 7.43% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 7 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

