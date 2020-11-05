TVS Motor Company Ltd gains for fifth session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 477.5, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.65% in last one year as compared to a 1.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.35% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

TVS Motor Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 477.5, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.57% on the day, quoting at 12095.3. The Sensex is at 41269.35, up 1.61%. TVS Motor Company Ltd has risen around 1.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7901.75, up 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 479.2, up 1.71% on the day. TVS Motor Company Ltd is up 3.65% in last one year as compared to a 1.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.35% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 68.83 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)