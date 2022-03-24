Piramal Enterprises, Zomato, Godrej Agrovet in spotlight

Piramal Enterprises: A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on 28th March 2022, to consider and approve the issue of Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Principal Protected, Market Linked Non-Convertible Debentures up to Rs. 50 crores along with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs. 325 crores, the total size aggregating up to Rs. 375 crores, on a private placement basis.

Zomato: Zomato Canada Inc. (Zomato Canada), step down subsidiary of the company located in Canada is dissolved with effect from 22 March 2022.

Godrej Agrovet: The company has made additional investment aggregating to Rs.25 crore in the equity share capital of Godrej Maxxmilk Private Limited (GMPL), wholly owned subsidiary company, by way of subscription to rights issue and accordingly, has been allotted 7,35,295 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each of GMPL on 22 March 2022.

Nelco: Omnispace, the company reinventing mobile communications, and Nelco, a leading satellite communication service provider in India, announced a strategic cooperation agreement to enable and distribute 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN), direct-to-device satellite services. The collaborative effort will expand the reach of 5G using satellite communication throughout India and South Asia.

Triveni Turbine: Triveni Turbine informed that wholly owned subsidiary Triveni Turbines DMCC has signed an agreement for acquisition of 70% equity shares of TSE Engineering Pty. Ltd. (TSE). TSE is registered under the laws of South Africa and is engaged in high precision engineering repairs and servicing of machinery in sugar and other industrial plants in South African Development Community ('SADC') region.

Poddar Pigments: Poddar Pigments informed that the newly set-up manufacturing facility of the company situated at Greater Sitapura Industrial Park, Rajasthan has started commercial production with effect from 23rd March 2022.

