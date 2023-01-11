RateGain wins in two categories at 2023 Hotel Tech Awards

RateGain Travel Technologies announced that it has been awarded in two categories at the recently concluded 2023 Hotel Tech awards organized by Hotel Tech Report.

In HotelTechAwards' yet another competitive year, RateGain finished amongst the top three in two categories it was competing in- Rate Shopping & Market Intelligence which is part of its DaaS business line, and the Channel Manager which is part of its Distribution business line.

In addition to this, RateGain, continues to dominate every category it has products in ranking #1 in Social Media, #1 in Content Management, and #2 in Rate Parity.

