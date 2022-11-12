JUST IN
Uddhav Properties reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Pitti Engineering consolidated net profit declines 21.47% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 25.57% to Rs 304.17 crore

Net profit of Pitti Engineering declined 21.47% to Rs 10.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.57% to Rs 304.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 242.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales304.17242.23 26 OPM %12.0214.46 -PBDT24.9027.13 -8 PBT14.2917.81 -20 NP10.1712.95 -21

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:12 IST

