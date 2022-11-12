Pitti Engineering consolidated net profit declines 21.47% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.57% to Rs 304.17 crore

Net profit of Pitti Engineering declined 21.47% to Rs 10.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.57% to Rs 304.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 242.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.304.17242.2312.0214.4624.9027.1314.2917.8110.1712.95

