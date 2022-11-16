JUST IN
Pitti Engineering receives revision in credit ratings

Pitti Engineering has received revision in credit ratings from India Ratings and Research as under:

Term loan - IND A-/Positive (Ratings affirmed; outlook revised from Stable) Fund based limits - IND A-/Positive/IND A2+ (Ratings affirmed; outlook revised from Stable) Non fund based limits - IND A-/Positive/IND A2+ (Ratings affirmed; outlook revised from Stable)

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 19:38 IST

