Pitti Engineering receives revision in credit ratings

Pitti Engineering has received revision in credit ratings from India Ratings and Research as under:

Term loan - IND A-/Positive (Ratings affirmed; outlook revised from Stable) Fund based limits - IND A-/Positive/IND A2+ (Ratings affirmed; outlook revised from Stable) Non fund based limits - IND A-/Positive/IND A2+ (Ratings affirmed; outlook revised from Stable)

