Ircon International successfully bids for balance work of Bahuti Canal Project

Ircon International (IRCON) has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for construction of balance work of Bahuti Canal Project on turnkey basis including completion of earth work of main canal system from RD 18 to 74 km & other ancillary activities.

The project was floated by Government of Madhya Pradesh- Water Resources Department on competitive bidding and value of the project is approx.

Rs.392.52 Crore (Quoted value). The project duration is 36 months and MOM (Management, Operation and Maintenance) period will be 60 months.

