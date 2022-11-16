Board of Shriram Transport Finance Company takes note of NCLT sanction for scheme of arrangement and amalgamation

At meeting held on 16 November 2022

The Board of Directors of Shriram Transport Finance Company at their meeting held today took note of Common Order dated 14 November 2022 issued by Hon'ble NCLT, Chennai sanctioning the Composite Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation between the companies in Shriram Group ('Scheme'). The Appointed Date of the Scheme is 01 April 2022 and the Scheme will be effective on the date on which the said Common Order of the Hon'ble NCLT is filed with the Registrar of Companies, Chennai, in accordance with terms thereof.

In this regard, the Board of Directors of the Company has also inter-alia:

1. Considered and fixed 30 November 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the shareholders of Shriram Capital (SCL) and Shriram City Union Finance (SCUF) for issuance of equity shares of the Company as per the share exchange ratio provided for in the sanctioned Scheme.

2. Considered and fixed 30 November 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the holders of Non-Convertible Debentures of SCUF for issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company as per the exchange ratio provided for in the sanctioned Scheme.

