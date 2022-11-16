Balrampur Chini Mills commences production of industrial alcohol at new distillery at Maizapur unit

-
-
With the said addition, the total distillation capacity of the Company now stands at 880 KLPD.
Further, 170 KLPD at Balrampur Unit is under process for implementation.
