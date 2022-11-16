Balrampur Chini Mills commences production of industrial alcohol at new distillery at Maizapur unit

Balrampur Chini Mills has today commenced commercial production of industrial alcohol in its new distillery at Maizapur Unit, with a capacity of 320 KLPD.

With the said addition, the total distillation capacity of the Company now stands at 880 KLPD.

Further, 170 KLPD at Balrampur Unit is under process for implementation.

