PM launches development projects worth Rs 1500 crore for Odisha

PM says government committed to all round development of & Eastern India

visited in on 15 January where he launched several development projects worth Rs 1500 crores and laid foundation stones of various Projects. In Balangir, he dedicated Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) Jharsuguda to the Nation. The MMLP will make Jharsuguda the prime hub of logistics in the region. Giving a boost to rail projects, the PM inaugurated the Balangir-Bichhupali railway line built at an estimated cost of Rs 115 crore.

In a reflection of his commitment towards the people of Odisha, said that it was his third visit to over the past three weeks. Addressing a gathering at the Railway Yard in Balangir, he said that the Government is making continuous efforts for the development of Eastern and Odisha. Launch of a series of development projects at is a step in this direction.

The PM also dedicated to the nation, the new bridge over Nagavali River, Doubling of Railway Lines between Barpali-Dungaripali and Balangir-Deogaon and Electrification of 813 km of Jharsuguda-Vizinagaram and Sambalpur-Angul lines. laid the foundation stone of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Odisha's Sonepur at an estimated cost of Rs 15.81 crore. Highlighting the importance of connectivity and education, he said, Education leads to human resource development. But, it is connectivity that transforms such resources into opportunity. Inauguration of 6 railway projects is an effort of our endeavour to enhance connectivity. It will facilitate movement of people, make mineral resources more accessible to industry and help farmers to take their produce to far-off markets, furthering 'Ease of Living' for Odisha's citizens.

