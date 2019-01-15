India's overseas direct investment eases to US$ 1.64 billion in December 2018

Overseas direct investment dips to US$ 15.57 billion in April-December 2018

The overseas direct investment of Indian companies both under Automatic Route and the Approval Route have eased to US$ 1.64 billion in December 2018 compared with US$ 1.21 billion in November 2018 and US$ 3.31 billion in December 2017.

The overseas direct investment of Indian companies has dipped to US$ 15.57 billion in April-December 2018 compared with US$ 26.62 billion in April-December 2017.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)