Tamilnad Mercantile Bank to list today

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank will debut on the stock exchanges today. The issue price is set at Rs 510. The initial public offer (IPO) of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank was subscribed 2.86 times. The issue was open between 5th September to 7th September 2022. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 500-525 per share.

Indiabulls Housing Finance, RBL Bank and Delta Corp are under the NSE's F&O ban list for 15 September 2022.

Tata Steel: The steel major said it will raise Rs 2,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis. In a regulatory filing, it said that the committee of directors (constituted by the board of directors of Tata Steel), at its meeting held on 14 September 2022, approved the issue of debt securities in the form of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Balaji Amines: The company announces commissioning of a greenfield project along with construction of 2 new plants. The Phase 1 of 90-acre greenfield project (Unit IV) has been completed and the DMC/PC and PG Plant will be ready to commence commercial production by the end of September 2022. Meanwhile, the company has also started construction in Phase 2 of greenfield project (Unit IV) for 2 plants.

HFCL: The company has received the advance purchase orders ('APO') aggregating to about Rs 447.81 crore, consisting Rs 341.26 crore order from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and a Rs 106.55 crore order from RailTel Corporation of India Limited (RailTel).

KPI Green Energy: The renewable energy player said it received a new order for executing wind-solar hybrid power project of 4.20 MW (comprising of 4.20 MW wind turbine and 3 MW Solar) capacity trom Nouveau Jewellery, Surat.

