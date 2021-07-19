PNB cuts stake in Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar

-
ALSO READ
FMCG shares slide
PNB Housing Finance revises trademark agreement with Punjab National Bank
Sundaram AMC acquires Principal Asset Management Company in India
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar receives revision in ratings for bank facilities
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 190.55 crore in the December 2020 quarter
-
Punjab National Bank (PNB) offloaded 2,27,12,389 equity shares, or 2.004% stake, of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar between 29 June 2021 and 15 July 2021.
Post transaction, PNB has decreased its stake in Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar to 9.23% from 11.23% held earlier. The deal was executed as an open market sale.
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar is a sugar and ethanol manufacturing company. Its consolidated net profit rose 6.4% to Rs 112.48 crore on a 7.3% jump in net sales to Rs 1,998.51 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
Shares of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 20.15 on BSE.
Meanwhile, Punjab National Bank (PNB) lost 0.73% to Rs 40.55 on BSE. The stock traded in the range of Rs 40.40 to Rs 40.70 during the day.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU