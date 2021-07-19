Volumes spurt at CRISIL Ltd counter

CRISIL Ltd notched up volume of 27132 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 7.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3612 shares

Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Nestle India Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 July 2021.

CRISIL Ltd notched up volume of 27132 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 7.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3612 shares. The stock rose 13.83% to Rs.3,131.10. Volumes stood at 5445 shares in the last session.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd recorded volume of 3.62 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 68918 shares. The stock lost 0.30% to Rs.2,407.30. Volumes stood at 52143 shares in the last session.

Adani Green Energy Ltd saw volume of 1.72 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37154 shares. The stock dropped 1.38% to Rs.990.00. Volumes stood at 8653 shares in the last session.

Nestle India Ltd registered volume of 14521 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3199 shares. The stock rose 0.15% to Rs.17,677.45. Volumes stood at 623 shares in the last session.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd notched up volume of 24.9 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.08 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.04% to Rs.233.90. Volumes stood at 2.48 lakh shares in the last session.

