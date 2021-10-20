Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Mastek Ltd, Deepak Nitrite Ltd, Aarti Industries Ltd and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 October 2021.

Mastek Ltd, Deepak Nitrite Ltd, Aarti Industries Ltd and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 October 2021.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd crashed 17.49% to Rs 4424.8 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mastek Ltd tumbled 13.88% to Rs 2939.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 54961 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15026 shares in the past one month.

Deepak Nitrite Ltd lost 12.89% to Rs 2534.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79805 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Industries Ltd slipped 10.00% to Rs 989.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd fell 9.92% to Rs 5148.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 78448 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44400 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)