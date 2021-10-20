Chemplast Sanmar Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sical Logistics Ltd, Sharika Enterprises Ltd, 5Paisa Capital Ltd and Mehai Technology Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 October 2021.

Chemplast Sanmar Ltd crashed 11.68% to Rs 686.7 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 66072 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sical Logistics Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 17.57. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sharika Enterprises Ltd lost 9.96% to Rs 10.13. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 67593 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

5Paisa Capital Ltd plummeted 9.83% to Rs 451.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6112 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6185 shares in the past one month.

Mehai Technology Ltd slipped 9.27% to Rs 46. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17086 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11291 shares in the past one month.

