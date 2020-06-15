Real Estate shares slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 38.75 points or 2.44% at 1548.04 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, DLF Ltd (down 5.03%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 2.06%),Sobha Ltd (down 1.98%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.93%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 1.82%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.82%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.44%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.4%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.04%).

On the other hand, Omaxe Ltd (up 1.02%), moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 646.51 or 1.91% at 33134.38.

The Nifty 50 index was down 180.6 points or 1.81% at 9792.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 19.85 points or 0.17% at 11865.12.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 19.76 points or 0.48% at 4135.57.

On BSE,1141 shares were trading in green, 1317 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

