PNC Infratech receives Rs 82.68 cr as bonus for early completion of project

From Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority

PNC Infratech announced the receipt of Rs. 82.68 crore towards bonus for early completion of one of its EPC projects namely Development of Purvanchal Expressway (Package V) from Sansarpur (Dist. Sultanpur) to Gobindpur (Dist. Azamgarh) Km. 164+300 to Km. 218+300, in the state of Uttar Pradesh from Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), Authority for the project, on 16 March 2022.

The project has been completed on 26 October 2021, one hundred thirty-two (132) days ahead of the Scheduled Completion Date. Accordingly, bonus @ 0.04% of the contract price (Rs. 1566 crore), for each day of early completion, received by the Company in terms of the contract agreement.

First Published: Thu, March 17 2022. 11:14 IST

