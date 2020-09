Borosil shits registered office

With effect from 01 September 2020

Borosil has shifted its registered office with effect from 01 September 2020 to -

Universal Capital Securities Private Limited

Unit: BOROSIL LIMITED

C 101, 247 Park, LBS Road, Vikhroli West,



Mumbai - 400083.Tel Nos. : (022) 28207203-05Fax No. : (022) 28207207Email id : info@unisec.inWebsite: www.unisec.in

