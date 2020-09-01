Mahindra & Mahindra sells 30,426 vehicles in August 2020

Mahindra & Mahindra announced its auto sales performance for the month of August 2020.

In the Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans), Mahindra sold 13,651 vehicles in August 2020, compared to 13,507 vehicles in August 2019, registering a marginal growth of 1%.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, the company sold 15,299 vehicles in August 2020, as against 14,684 vehicles in August 2019, a growth of 4%.

Exports for the month of August 2020 were at 1,169 vehicles.

The company's overall automotive sales (Domestic+Exports) stood at 30,426 vehicles in August 2020, compared to 36,085 vehicles during August 2019, declining by 16%.

