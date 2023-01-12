PNC Infratech update on NHAI road project in Uttar Pradesh

PNC Infratech announced that its subsidiary, Hardoi Highways Private (SPV / Concessionaire) received 'Appointed Date' of 7 January 2023 for the following HAM Project of National Highways Authority of India.

Project details - Improvement and Up-gradation of Existing Road to 4-Lane with Paved Shoulder from km 175.080 to 229.070, End of Hardoi Bypass to End of Hardoi District of NH -731 (Pkg-III) on Hybrid Annuity Mode under NH(O) in the State of Uttar Pradesh.

