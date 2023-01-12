Zydus receives USFDA approval for Brexpiprazole Tablets

-
ALSO READ
Zydus Life arm gets USFDA final approval to market Brexpiprazole in US
Zydus receives USFDA approval for Brivaracetam Tablets
Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA approval for Estradiol Transdermal System
Zydus receives USFDA approval for Topiramate Extended-Release Capsules
Zydus Life gains on USFDA nod for Mirabegron tablets
-
Zydus was one of the first ANDA applicants to submit a substantially complete ANDA with a paragraph IV certification for Brexpiprazole Tablets, 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg, and 4 mg and therefore is eligible for 180 days of shared generic drug exclusivity for Brexpiprazole Tablets, 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg, and 4 mg.
Brexpiprazole is an atypical antipsychotic indicated for use as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults.
It is also indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults and pediatric patients ages 13 years and older . The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad SEZ, India.
Brexpiprazole tablets had annual sales of USD 1,548 million in the United States according to IQVIA data (IQVIA MAT Sept. 2022).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU